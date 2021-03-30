Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $316.33 and last traded at $319.16. 33,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,119,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $279.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.