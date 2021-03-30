Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894,653 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.