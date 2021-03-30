Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,458. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37.

