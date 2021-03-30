Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $2.14 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.