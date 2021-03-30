Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $2.17 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

