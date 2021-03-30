Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,562 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 37,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

