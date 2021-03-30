Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 123,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 207,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,231. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

