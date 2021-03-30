Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,686,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,944. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.70 and a 52-week high of $189.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.