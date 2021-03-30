Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,788. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.