Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.50. 211,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

