Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 285,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

