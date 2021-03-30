Webflix Token (WFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,146.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a market cap of $514,186.25 and $1,146.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,921.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,988,984,493 tokens. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

