Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accolade (ACCD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently:

3/29/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

3/18/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

2/16/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Accolade by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.