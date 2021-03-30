Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE: HOT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

2/2/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.65.

2/1/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.06 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

