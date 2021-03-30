Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) recently:

3/24/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

3/16/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

3/10/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

2/26/2021 – Noodles & Company was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/18/2021 – Noodles & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

2/9/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

2/2/2021 – Noodles & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,979. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

