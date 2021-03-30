Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR):
- 3/17/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TCRR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 3,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.13.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
