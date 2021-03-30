Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR):

3/17/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCRR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 3,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $794.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

