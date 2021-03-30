Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

3/29/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €284.00 ($334.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/18/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €219.00 ($257.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €219.00 ($257.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €216.00 ($254.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €229.75 ($270.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.