Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.50 to $61.00.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

