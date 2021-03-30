Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IBI Group (IBG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IBI Group (TSE: IBG):

3/16/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IBI Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IBI Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

IBI Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The stock has a market cap of C$312.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. IBI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.05.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

