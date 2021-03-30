Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 148,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,174. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $265,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

