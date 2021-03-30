Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of ERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 64,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,161. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

