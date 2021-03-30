Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
