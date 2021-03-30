Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

