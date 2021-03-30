Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 31,291 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

