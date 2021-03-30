Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,445 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,713,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.