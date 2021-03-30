Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,785 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Inovalon worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

