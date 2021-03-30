Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,678 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

