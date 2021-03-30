Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

