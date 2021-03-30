Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Meredith worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

