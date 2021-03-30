Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

