Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

