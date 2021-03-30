Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 18,207 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of QAD worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in QAD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QAD by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QADA opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 406.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

