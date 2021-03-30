Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,173 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.