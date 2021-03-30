Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

