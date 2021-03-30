Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,567 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

