Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Super Micro Computer worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 95,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.