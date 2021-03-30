Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.12 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of nLIGHT worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

