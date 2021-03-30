Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

