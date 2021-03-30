Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Universal Electronics worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

