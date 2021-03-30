Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Cytokinetics worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,329 shares of company stock worth $1,544,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

