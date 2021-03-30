Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.59% of REV Group worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

