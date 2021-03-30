Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.33 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Monro worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monro by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,626 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

