Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.33 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.