Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.36 Million Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of The Michaels Companies worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of MIK opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

