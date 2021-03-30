Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GDS by 38.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 85.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -151.69 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

