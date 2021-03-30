Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.44 Million Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.13% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $200,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

