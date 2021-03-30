Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3,192.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 338,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 230,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216,713 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

