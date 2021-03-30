Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

