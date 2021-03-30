Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 54,876 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

