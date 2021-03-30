Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 571.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of American Well worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Well by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE AMWL opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. American Well Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

