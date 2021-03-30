Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.